Lake City Fire Crews host first annual Brewfest fundraiser

The Lake City Fire Crews is making the effort to raise money by hosting their first annual Brewfest.

Members of the Lake City Fire Company took it upon their hands to host a Brewfest of 10 brewers and three homebrewers.

Some of the crew members said that this comes after not being too sure to host their yearly carnival because of uncertainty of COVID restrictions.

They are looking forward to earning the proceeds that they need for the fire station.

“We can control the number of people coming into tasting for craft beers, seeing how craft beers are now a thing. We wanted to capitalize on that and bring some brewers in and see if we can make an event of it,” said Brian Mesaros, Treasurer of Lake City Fire Company 56.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Lake City Company 56 Fire Station.

