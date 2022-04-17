Families were able to join together for the 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Lake Erie Community Park as part of celebrating Easter.

The Lake City Fire Company held their annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Lake Erie Community Park.

Over 200 kids showed up to this event looking all over to find eggs in order to win some chocolate prizes at the end.

According to the Lake City Fire Chief, Tom Hosack, this was a great community event to give families an extra fun activity for Easter.

“Today was a great turnout for some of the kids there were white prize eggs. If they find those then they get chocolate. So some happy kids around here get a lot of chocolate on a day that they probably got a lot of chocolate,” said Tom Hosack, Fire Chief at Lake City Fire Department.

The fire department also plans to continue this annual event next year.