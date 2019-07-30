Lake City home scheduled to be demolished on Friday

As JET 24 Action News previously reported, one couple will soon say goodbye to their forever home.

The Lake City home is now scheduled to be demolished on Friday due to an electrical mix-up. The Schlotter’s must leave their home due to bluff erosion.

The homeowners were left with no choice but to demolish the home after their insurance company denied claims due to an exclusion in the policy.

Homeowners said the cost of demolishing the home is expected to cost roughly $10,000.

The Schlotter’s are asking for any donations.

https://www.gofundme.com/help-ann-amp-bill-schlotter-recover-from-disaster