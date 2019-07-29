Lake City home soon to be demolished

A Lake City couple moved into their dream home just three years ago. The dream home has turned into a nightmare with the home just days away from the wrecking ball.

Ann and Bill Schlotter planned on spending years in their beautiful Lake City home that over looks Lake Erie when they bought it back in 2017.

The home was built back during World War 2, and buying at a lower price for cash they knew it would need some maintenance, but not to this extent.

“Something doesn’t look right. I went outside and it looked like a crack, like an earthquake all the way across from one end of the house to the other. It was about a foot wide and dropped two feet,” said Bill Schlotter.

And that’s when they started calling for help, the bluff was caused from the heavy winter snow fall and rain from cutting trees down, leading to the residents “living on the edge.”

“He said ‘your house is definitely going to go over into the lake. It might be two months, it might be two years,’ and it turns out it’s back to the house now and it’s been one year,” said Schlotter.

The Schlotter’s knew they had to act fast, and when they did, no one turned to help. They contacted the local, state, and federal governments, state representatives, and sent letters to congressmen. The only assistance they were offered was an extended stay in a hotel from the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

The only response received was to tear their home down for thousands of dollars.

“We got a letter from the state that we got until August 12. We have to have this house torn down and be out of here, or we’ll be in violation of the state law,” said Bill Schlotter.

After trying to receive claims from the insurance companies, the Schlotter’s were still left with no help. Even with the restoration and maintenance, they put into the home to save it from the bluff.

“They said no, it was a pre-existing issue, they weren’t going to cover it, so we’re paying insurance on a policy that won’t cover us,” said Ann Schlotter.

And now left with no choice other than to sell their valuables online, the home will be demolished.

“To try to get some help, either legal help that we can do something, but there is just no program available that I am aware of,” said Ann Schlotter.

The catastrophic event is leading the couple to leave their home for good without any assistance.