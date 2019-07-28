Lake City home to soon be demolished

In 2017, Ann and Bill Schlotter planned on spending years in their beautiful Lake City home that over looks Lake Erie.

The home was built during World War II. The Schlotter’s bought the house for cash at a lower price knowing it would need some maintenance, but not to this extent.

Bill Schlotter, Lake City homeowner says, “Something didn’t look right, I went outside and it looked like a crack, like an earthquake all the way from one end of the house to the other. It was about a foot wide and dropped two foot.”

That’s when they started calling for help. The bluff was caused from the heavy winter snowfall and rain.

The Schlotter’s knew they had to act fast, and when they did, no one helped. They contacted the local, state and federal government, state representatives and even sent letters to congressmen. The only assistance they were offered was from the Salvation Army and the Red Cross for extended stay in a hotel.

The only response received was to tear their home down for thousands of dollars.

“We got a letter from the state that we got until August 12th to have this house torn down and be out of here or we’ll be in violation of state law,” Bill Schlotter added.

After trying to receive claims from insurance companies, the Schlotter’s were till left with no help.Even with the restoration and maintenance they put into the home to save it from the bluff.

Ann Schlotter, Lake City homeowner says, “They said no, it’s a pre-existing issue, they weren’t going to cover it, so we’re paying insurance on a policy that won’t cover us.”

Now with no choice other than to sell their valuables, the home will be demolished.

“Try to get some help, either legal help that we can do something, but there’s just no program available that I am aware of.”

The catastrophic event is leading the couple to leave their home for good without any assistance.