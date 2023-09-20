Residents of a mobile home community located in Lake City are not satisfied with how their road looks after a sewage system is installed by the borough.

After months of going to meetings and being in contact with council members, residents are frustrated and looking for answers.

“The company that did the sewer line is not a paving company so they did the best they could do but it wasn’t good enough,” said Karyn Santry, a resident of Walnut Grove Condo Park.

That’s Karyn Santry. She’s a resident of Walnut Grove Condo Park in Lake City.

After a new sewer system was installed, Santry, along with other residents of the subdivision believe the job was done improperly.

“Lake City Borough decided that we were getting sewers. We didn’t want them, they felt they were needed, we battled a little bit, lost the battle, we resigned ourselves to the fact sewers were coming in,” Santry said.

Another resident agrees with Santry and said the installation ended up causing all sorts of long term issues. She described what was once smooth is now something that is rough, uneven, and dangerous.

“The plowing is going to rip this all up. In spring, it’s going to be awful. It’s disappointing because we used to have such a nice road,” said Gayle Dietz, a fellow Walnut Grove resident.

She explained that the subdivision is considered private which means the borough does not maintain their roads although they collect taxes from them. To get more attention, residents invited State Representative Jake Banta to take a look at their roads.

“We all have our little castle, our little palace that we live in and love to go home to and this is theirs. I get it. When they called, I get their passion for wanting their road fixed, it’s important to them just as it is mine,” said Jake Banta, state representative for PA’s 4th District.

Santry just wants the road restored to how it was before the sewage system was installed.

“I don’t know what exactly the answer is, I don’t really care who fixes it, I just want it fixed,” santry said. “The way it is now, it will not last.”

We reached out to the lake city borough and they have not yet got back to us.