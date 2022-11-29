Lake City Borough has released a letter to its water customers about a situation that state officials said posed an imminent threat to public health relating to drinking water.

A copy of the notice states that on Oct. 16, the borough faced an issue with the chlorine equipment at its water plant. The borough fixed the problem on the same day, but there was a risk Lake City water may have had a low chlorine residual.

The DEP has said the borough should have notified them and consumers within 24 hours of the incident. Residents don’t need to take action as borough officials report that the problem was resolved within hours.