Lake City resident receives mysterious masks in mail

One man in Lake City said he received a mysterious package in the mail the other day from China. The man had no idea as to why he received said package.

Charlie Hobin said inside the package was a zip lock bag with masks inside.

He did not order anything like that and he doesn’t think it was from his work.

“I’m more confused than afraid I guess. If it is something that would be contaminated and they are sending it out in masses that would be a little scary for sure. People should be a little leery I guess there is always people trolling one way or another,” said Charlie Honan, Lake City resident.