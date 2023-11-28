Winds have shifted NW, allowing lake effect snow bands to move inland away from the lake shore today. Erie itself will probably only get another inch or two. Another 7-8″ in the more traditional snow belts south of I-90 today. Wind gusts to 30 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow in all areas today. Take care when traveling on the snow covered and slippery roads. In addition, wind chills in the teens expected, so bundle up and stay warm.