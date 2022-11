Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday.

Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times.

An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua counties. 1-3″ Meadville to Warren. Blowing and drifting snow will make travel tenuous at times.

More details and warnings at www.yourerie.com/weather and YE2go app.