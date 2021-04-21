Lake Effect Equestrian Team celebrates members heading to Interscholastic Equestrian Association finals

Some good news for members of one local equestrian team.

The Lake Effect Equestrian Team held a party on Wednesday for two of their team members who will be going to the IEA National Finals next week.

According to the team, there are more than 1,300 teams in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association across the United and only 40 teams make it through to the finals. This means that the team is in the top 3% of the country.

“So, they ended up calling first place and I ended up getting second, but you’re always holding your breath the entire time. It was pretty extraordinary when they called me in second, so I was super excited and really relieved.” said Chloe Anthony.

The two team members are flying to Georgia for the four-day competition.