Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning.

The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations.

Most of the snow will fall from sundown today to midnight, but brisk winds will continue some bands into early Thursday morning. Get ready to get back into wintertime mode for driving later tonight into tomorrow.

More details at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go App.