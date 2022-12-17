Note Lake Effect Bands near the lake by Early Sunday Morning

Frontal system will set off some snow showers this evening, then as the winds line up WSW by midnight, bands of lake effect snow and some squalls will develop. Most of the snow tonight will be primarily along the lakeshore and northern half of Erie county.

The winds will gradually shift to the west, and the main bands will settle in the traditional snow belts of Erie, Chautauqua, and parts of NW Warren counties for the day. The snow will be much less concentrated in areas near Meadville and Warren.

Snow accumulations by sunset Sunday approaching 4-7″ Erie (Most through mid morning Sunday), with up to a foot or more in the traditional snow belts to Edinboro and Corry. Meadville and Warren receiving 1-2″.

In addition to the snow and squalls, wind gusts will hit 30 mph at times later tonight and tomorrow, causing blowing and drifting snows. More snow bands will fall tomorrow night, though they will wind down toward Monday.

