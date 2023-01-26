The low pressure that gave us a variety of weather yesterday has moved east. We stay in general low pressure today into tonight. Waves moving through the flow, along with some lake effect, will set off snow showers today, mainly in the snow belts.

As winds go WSW tonight, these bands will move into the Erie area, particularly late evening to just before daybreak Friday. Snow will taper off early Friday morning. Total snowfall of 4-6″ for Erie expected through daybreak Friday, with higher amounts in the belts to the south. Lower amounts Meadville to Warren. More details at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.