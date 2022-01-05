Lake effect snow expected Thursday night into Friday

Erie, PA (WJET) – Cloud cover lingers with some rain showers by Wednesday evening. Rain mixes with snow showers heading deeper into the evening, as lows drop into the 20s.

Planning forecast.

Lake effect snow will begin to set up off Lake Erie by Thursday evening. A winter storm watch will be in effect for Erie county from late Thursday through Friday.

Warnings and advisories.

Lake effect snow will continue through Thursday night, and into Friday. The higher accumulation is likely over much of Erie county through Friday, where locally 6-12 inches will be possible. Farther from Lake Erie, there will be less accumulation. But parts of Crawford and Warren county still could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.