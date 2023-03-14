Good NW flow of air will set off lake effect snow bands today, with some squalls in the snow belts. Accumulations of an inch or two for Erie, with up to 6″ in the snow belts south of I-90 to route 6 and east into Chautauqua county. Lesser amounts Meadville and Warren. Roads will be slippery, and visibility will be reduced at times. Use caution driving today. More details at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app