ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County.

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather Service reports.

The warning has been issued for 10 p.m. Nov. 19, until 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Stay tuned to JET 24/FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.