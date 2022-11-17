ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday.

Active Warnings & Advisories

Lake Erie temperature still hovers around 50 degrees off Waterworks Beach. Unseasonably cold air continues to pour over Lake Erie, with temperatures dipping into the teens at 5,000 feet in the atmosphere.

As the wind direction shifts more to the southwest the heaviest lake snow will shift north and brushes northern Erie County through Friday. New 2-4″ will be possible, mainly in northern Erie County through Friday, with higher snow amounts to points East into Western New York. Less than 1″ of snow accumulation is expected to the South of Erie County through Friday.

Additional Snow Through Friday.

If you have travel plans on Friday, leave some extra time to reach your destination, especially in northern Erie County, but additional snow amounts will be fairly manageable. If you are planning on traveling East on Friday, the roads will be very difficult for travel, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline in Western New York.

Heaviest Lake Snow in Western New York.

The bulls eye for the heaviest lake effect snow targets areas to the South of Buffalo through Friday and into Saturday. There will be several feet of snow in areas South of Buffalo, where snowfall rates of 2″ or more per hour are possible, with even the chance for thundersnow!

Locally, the lake effect snow gradually shifts offshore completely by Friday night and Saturday, with mainly snow-free weather expected. By Sunday, lake effect snow returns, as the wind shifts to a northwesterly direction. This may bring an additional light snow accumulation on Sunday.

Stay tuned to JET 24 and FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.