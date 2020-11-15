Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier plants trees at Burton Park to help protect the environment

One local organization that is trying to help protect the environment did some planning on Saturday afternoon.

The organization known as Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier, also known as L.E.A.F., planted 13 trees over in Burton Park on Saturday.

Their mission was to educate, inspire and empower residents of Northwest Pennsylvania to positively impact the threat of climate change by planting 275,000 trees over the next few years.

They said that planting trees is one thing that virtually everyone in the United States can participate in that will directly address the problem of excess carbon in the atmosphere.

L.E.A.F. started a new initiative called “Re-leaf.”

“We are trying to plant one tree for every person in Erie County approximately. So we are just trying to empower Erie to get outside and plant their parks and their spaces that might need more trees,” said Jamie Kime, Creative Director of L.E.A.F.

They are holding a drive-up event on Sunday November 15th from noon to 5 p.m. at Frontier Park.

Folks can drive up and they will give you a tree to plant in your yard. The organization gets their trees through a grant from the state.