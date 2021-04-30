Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier working to plant 150 trees at Joanna Connell Elementary this weekend

They may not be Johnny Appleseed, but a group of volunteers were taking his example to heart on Friday.

As part of their Arbor Day, the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier organization will work through Saturday to plant 150 trees at Joanna Connell Elementary.

It’s part of a bigger goal of the ReLeaf initiative to plant 275,000 in Erie County.

The group worked with volunteers from organizations and businesses as well as volunteers who signed up online. The creative director spoke to why such a basic act can mean so much.

“It’s just amazing, it’s so nice to see all these people come together. Planting is something so simple that makes such a huge difference for the community and the earth, and there’s so many positive things to it.” said Jamie Keim.

LEAF has planted more than 5,000 trees throughout Erie School District properties.