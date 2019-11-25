Lake Erie Choral Artists host concert at Cathedral of St. Paul

The Lake Erie Choral Artists welcome the change of season at their fall concert tonight.

The theme of the concert tonight was Christmas carols as well as contemporary and winter songs.

The Cathedral of St. Paul was filled with tunes performed by 18 singers. This was their second concert, with the first taking place in Jamestown, New York.

“We love having people come out and support us. We put out a great program. All of our members are here because they love to sing. ” said Margaret Andraso, General Manager.

The group offers concerts free to the public but do accept donations.