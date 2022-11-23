The Lake Erie Coastal Zone Advisory Committee is looking for new members willing to serve a three-year term.

The committee is accepting nominations for people who represent either a recreation, civic, economic and business or environmental organization. The application process involves a brief nomination form that will be reviewed and then the committee will vote on the nominations.

The committee’s purpose is to develop projects and have their voices heard in Harrisburg with Lake Erie priority and project activity.

“Having these local voices, we keep it fresh. The by-laws we’re looking at are for three-year terms so it is a rolling nomination process so that we have opportunities for other committee members and other organizations to be able to nominate themselves to serve on this committee,” said Joy Fronzoli, environment and recreation program administrator, Department of Planning and Community Development.

If selected to become a committee member, you will be required to attend the first meeting in June 2023.