Lake Erie Coastal Zone Advisory Committee seeking new members

The Lake Erie Coastal Zone Advisory Committee has announced it is taking nominations from individuals and groups for possible membership for a three-year term from 2020 to 2023.

The committee advises the Pennsylvania’s Coastal Resources Management Program and meets no less than two times per year.

The committee is seeking one representative from each organization: civic, economic development, recreation/sportsman, and environmental.

Interested individuals will be asked to submit a questionnaire no later than January 30, 2020.

If a nominee becomes a member, they will be required to attend the first meeting of the year in June 2020.

Individuals and organizations interested in nominating a representative can contact Joy Knapp at the Erie County Department of Planning at jknapp@eriecountypa.gov or 814-451-7332.