Lake Erie Cyclefest announces hybrid event, nine new routes

Organizers of the Lake Erie Cyclefest announced today a hybrid event that includes nine new bicycling routes.

“When Lake Erie Cyclefest began back in the summer of 2017, its mission was a simple equation of good health, community and business through cycling. Over the last four years, that equation has served us well. Lake Erie Cyclefest, has encouraged thousands and thousands of people – all ages, shapes and sizes – to ride their bicycles to and around all corners of Erie County,” said Tom New, President and CEO of WQLN. “This summer, Lake Erie Cyclefest’s healthy mission is being challenged by an unprecedented health crisis. So – we’re taking an adventurous detour and growing Lake Erie Cyclefest from four days to 62 days, offering rolling registrations, memorable merchandise and best of all, good health through cycling.”

For the first time, cyclists can choose their own adventure beginning July 1st -August 31st. They can choose to ride with other cyclists or independently.

“The participation fee includes nine original rides (a value of $70) and benefits Lake Erie Cyclefest’s non-profit partners. It also includes exclusive access to a new app, digital route maps and an exclusive Lake Erie Cyclefest neck Gaiter,” said New. “We’re really excited about the RaceJoy app which will create a social space for cyclists to track each other, send a cheer, tweet progress, post pictures and more. All cyclists have to do is set their GPS and complete their adventure between July 1 and August 31 following the safety guidelines provided by the CDC and local and state health officials.”

You can register at http://lakeeriecyclefest.com/.

“Our organizations showed up for the Erie community in big ways from supporting local students through connectivity to classroom learning, to first responders providing for the critical healthcare needs of the region, and supporting families with essentials like childcare and food” said Karen Jakiel, Emergycare Director of Community Development. “During this time, our nonprofits went around the roadblock and took a different route. Despite posting a combined multi-million dollar net revenue loss – we pivoted our business models, made investments, redeployed staff and answered community needs. Participation in this year’s Lake Erie Cyclefest will help us course correct from the impact of COVID-19 and re-establish a firm foundation for generations to come.”