Lake Erie Cyclefest begins Thursday

According to a news release, Erie Cyclefest will again partner with Erie’s Blues & Jazz Festival for Rhythm and Ride Weekend beginning Thursday, August 1. In its third year, Lake Erie Cyclefest will feature six total cycling events. All proceeds benefit EmergyCare, WQLN and the YMCA of Greater Erie.

Registration is open at eriecyclefest.org. Cost to register varies from free to $40, depending on the ride.

Event directors will be available for interviews on site at each of the races.

Below is a schedule of events.

Good Morning Star Shine Ride – Thursday, August 1 at 6 a.m. (Registration begins at 5:15 a.m.) Presque Isle State Park, Beach 1 Pavilion The sunrise tour of Presque Isle State Park will be led by Jet 24’s “Good Morning Erie” host Traci Teudhope.

Suffragette Ride/Slow Roll – Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m. (Registration begins at 5 p.m.) Downtown Erie – Perry Square This year’s Lake Erie Cyclefest Slow Roll will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Suffragette Movement of 19191920. Mayor Joe Schember and Julie Slomski, northwest regional director for Governor Tom Wolf, will serve as the event’s grand marshals and lead hundreds of cyclists on a 10-mile ride wearing period attire. The ride will conclude with an Erie Downtown Partnership Block Party.

YMCA Tour de Vineyard – Friday, August 2 at 8 a.m. (Registration begins at 7 a.m.) Shades Beach (7000 E Lake Rd., Harborcreek) Riders choose between a 27- or 52-mile non-competitive ride through the Lake Erie wine region, as both rides conclude with a picnic with wood-fired pizza and beer sampling from Five & 20 Spirits at Shades Beach in Harborcreek. Proceeds from the ride will benefit the YMCA of Greater Erie’s Food + Fun bus, a free mobile meals site for kids in need.

EmergyCare’s Tour de West County – Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 a.m. (Registration begins at 7 a.m.) Lake Erie Community Park (10192 W Lake Rd., Lake City) Erie County’s premier bicycle tour will provide three scenic ride routes, a 12-, 25- or 50-mile loop of Erie County, ending with a picnic. All riders will receive tokens for beer sampling at The HUB. The event will be part of the Dan Rice Days celebrations.

Rocket 105 Gravel Grinder – Saturday, August 3 at 9 a.m. (Registration begins at 7 a.m.) Lake Erie Community Park (10192 W Lake Rd., Lake City) Not suited for road bikes, this grinder begins at Lake Erie Community Park and follows a 25-mile route on field dirt, game lands and old railroad paths. The ride concludes at Lake Erie Community Park, and all riders receive tokens for beer sampling at The HUB.