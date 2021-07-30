Lake Erie Cyclefest kicks off at Perry Square

The Lake Erie Cyclefest kicked off Friday night as hundreds of folks rode their bicycles through the streets of Erie.

Four different group rides will be hosted by local non-profits.

Tonight’s ride was the downtown slow roll. The nine mile ride started and ended at Perry Square.

Over 300 people signed up for the free event.

“It’s tracing the routes of some of the cities active upcoming transportation plan improvements, so proposed bike lanes that are going to be coming on line in the next year or so,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

And the first night of Erie Cyclefest ended with a concert from Wave Trails and Tiny Paper Boats.

People could also stop by food and merchandise vendors while enjoying the music.

Lake Erie Cyclefest pedals on Saturday with the Tour De West County which begins at Asbury Woods.

