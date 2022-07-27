This weekend hundreds of cyclists will take to Erie County’s roads, trails and beaches during Lake Erie Cyclefest.

Cyclefest will begin on the night of July 28 and continue through the afternoon of July 31.

Lake Erie Cyclefest is sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

This festival will include six rides that will be hosted by local nonprofits. All of the proceeds from each ride will benefit each host nonprofit.

The participating nonprofits include Asbury Woods, Because You Care, BikeErie, Erie Downtown Partnership, Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association, and Presque Isle Partnership.

The event will be coordinated by the Erie Sports Commission. This event will also take place rain or shine.

For more information on the routes of each ride, click here.

Cyclefest will kick off on Thursday with a Slow Roll hosted by the Erie Downtown Partnership. This is a nine mile family-friendly event that will take cyclists through some of the City of Erie’s most scenic murals. Registration for this event is free but pre-registration is required.

On July 29, Asbury Woods and Because You Care Inc. will be hosting a Grape Escape Ride that begins at 8 a.m. with a 7 a.m. check-in at Shades Beach Park.

This ride will start and end on the shores of Lake Erie at Shades Beach. Participants will toast the morning’s successful ride with Mazza Wines. Five & 20 will also be on hand to provide wine and beer samples.

On Saturday July 30, Asbury Woods will also be hosting a Tour de West County which begins with a 7 a.m. check-in and then a ride at 8 a.m. This ride will take place at the Asbury Woods Nature Center.

This ride is also one of the oldest recreational bike rides and offers ride distance options of 12, 25, and 50 miles. Rides will begin at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center and will feature a post-ride picnic for registered bicyclists.

Saturday continues with a Six Mile Creek Classic that will be hosted by Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association. Check-in for this event begins at 1 p.m. and the ride begins at 2 p.m. at the trails at Six Mile Creek Park.

This ride offers mountain bikers the opportunity to race the new trails at Six Mile Creek Park. Participants can expect woods and hills in the six mile loop.

This ride will be complete between one and three laps depending on the class from beginner, youth, sport, Clydesdale, expert, and single speed.

On the final day of the festival, Presque Isle Partnership will host a Presque Isle Sunrise Ride beginning at 6:15 a.m. This event will offer cyclists the opportunity to see the sun rise at one of Erie’s most popular destinations, Presque Isle State Park.

The flat 13 mile loop features water views on both sides and is one of the most spectacular routes in the region. Ride begins at Beach 1 Pavilion and all registered cyclists will be given a ticket to the Discover PI Pancake Breakfast at the Rotary Pavilion.

Sunday continues with a See Spot Ride, a Ride for Animal Rescue brought to you by Because You Care Inc. Check-in for this ride begins at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m. at McKean Elementary School.

This ride will take place on the back roads of McKean Township. This ride includes a 10 mile, 25 mile, and 45 mile option. Routes begin at the elementary school and end at the Because You Care Adoption Center where a casual “pawty” will be held.

The “pawty” includes food trucks, beer and music. Participants will also be able to meet adoptable fur friends at this event.