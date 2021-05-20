Lake Erie Cyclefest to return this summer

One Erie County summertime staple will be making a return.

The Lake Erie Cyclefest will be back with new rides and a new structure.

Since 2017, folks have been able to enjoy the all-cycling weekend, but there was some uncertainty that it wouldn’t happen this year because the previous organizers had stepped away.

The Erie Sports Commission has now taken over. Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director, says Erie is an outstanding destination for cycling.

“Every destination worth its salt has some sort of cycling event and we were really concerned that it would go away. We certainly saw during the pandemic that outdoor activities have skyrocketed through the roof and we are expecting that to continue this summer as well with outdoor activities.” Jeanneret said.

Lake Erie Cyclefest will run from July 30th through August 1st.

All ride proceeds benefit the hosting non-profit organizations including Asbury Woods and the Erie Downtown Partnership.