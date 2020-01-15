Lake Erie Fanfare this week’s winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Our Loving Giving Local is hoping that this week’s $250 donation to a worthy charity is music to their ears.

Lake Erie Fanfare is made up of dedicated musicians who work hard practicing, travelling and completing to build a quality reputation across the region. But it’s not cheap, so a surprise Loving Giving Local donation of $250 strikes just the right chord.

“They’re in full swing with buying equipment and uniforms and getting ready to travel. There’s fuel costs, food costs, and it will definitely come in handy for that.” said

Lake Erie Fanfare does more than spread good music across the tri-state. The group also helps put Erie on the map. For program sponsor Joe Askins, that makes this week’s donation a win-win.

“When you see Lake Erie Fanfare and a non-profit like this that just doesn’t get the funds or the recognition, it’s heartwarming and it puts a smile on my face and I was excited to be here and deliver it.” Askins said.

Who will be next to find out they getting a $250 donation from the Loving Giving Local crew, you can tune in Wednesday morning to find out starting on Good Morning Erie.