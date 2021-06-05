Lake Erie Food Rescue host launch event to let the community know their mission

A new charity organization hosted their first meet and greet today to let the community know their mission.

Lake Erie Food Rescue hosted their first launch event at Stephany’s Grove and Catering today to show their mission of giving food to those who need it.

The mission is to provide food to neighbors through recovery and distribution of food from local restaurants and other places.

“Its one stop food donor calls us with food that is going to expire that day and we can be there within an hour. The model we are based off of has a 99 percentile of getting the food to the food provider,” said Kevin McCaslin, CEO of Lake Erie Food Rescue.

McCaslin said that the food providers can be any agency that helps people with food insecurities.

To help the cause, you can either make a donation or even volunteer.