Lake Erie high water levels decreasing

Some good news to report for waterfront homeowners who are worried about high lake levels in recent years.

Recent averages show Lake Erie is down nine inches from its high of just two years ago. In the next month or so, the lake level could drop an additional five inches before winter sets in.

That’s good news for both waterfront homeowners and Presque Isle State Park, where high water has shut down some trails.

Still water levels in all five Great Lakes remain above their long term averages.

