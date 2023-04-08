If you’re 16 years or older and looking for an outdoor summer job, there’s an opportunity for you.

Lake Erie Lifeguard held an open house for individuals who are potentially interested in life guarding at Presque Isle this summer.

There are approximately 10 open positions that they are looking to fill. The starting pay is $16.86 an hour and if hired, you will also be paid for orientation.

You do not have to be lifeguard certified to apply.

“We work with the public a lot. Weekends and holidays are kind of our busier times but overall, we offer a lot of incentives,” said Steve Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguard manager.

If you were able to make to the open house and are still interested in lifeguarding, you can call 814-833-0526 for more information.