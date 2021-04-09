Lake Erie Nation Cheerleading Championships heading to Erie Insurance Arena this weekend

Champion Cheer Central will host the the Hard Rockin’ at Lake Erie National Cheerleading Championships at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend, according to a news release from the Erie Sports Commission.

The event is apart of the organization’s “Champions Weekend,” which includes the Champions of Dance Event on Sunday, April 11th.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the events will not be open to the public. Tickets were sold to participants’ families in order to maintain limited capacity.

