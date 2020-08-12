Lake Erie Speedway cancels events due to COVID-19 restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Lake Erie Speedway to cancel some popular summer events at the North East race track.

Both the Sky Lantern Festival and the Wine, Brew, Spirits and Food Truck Festival have been called off.

The events were canceled based on new information given by the Governor’s Office and the County Health Department.

While racing events can be held at 50% capacity, non-racing events are limited to 250 people.

General manager A.J. Moore says that refunds are available.

You can learn details on how to get a refund by clicking here.