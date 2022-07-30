Saturday was The Lake Erie Speedway’s 5th annual “Wine, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival.”

There were six food trucks, 15 alcohol vendors and 20 craft and specialty vendors.

This year, the charity they are supporting is The Autism Society of Northwest PA.

The general manager of Lake Erie Speed Way said its nice to be back to normal.

“It is, its nice to get out here, and it’s nice weather. You can’t beat that,” said AJ Moore, general manager at Lake Erie Speedway.

The event runs until 7 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $30.