Lake Erie Speedway holds Crash-A-Rama with decent crowd turnout

A big crowd was on hand on Saturday night over at Lake Erie Speedway for an event known as the “Wildest Show on Wheels.”
On Saturday August 8th, the Crash-A-Rama took place at Lake Erie Speedway.
Men and women racers took part in school bus figure eight racing, trailer racing and an enduro.
The event is usually held twice a year, but COVID-19 put a stop to the speedways performance in May.
The general manager of the speedway said that although the crowd size may be smaller due to the pandemic, he is pleased to see fans following the guidelines.
“It’s a good crowd. It’s a good crowd. There are quite a few people listening to the wearing of a mask in line, wearing a mask around. So times have changed and it’s going pretty well,” said A.J. Moore, General Manager of the Lake Erie Speedway.
Crash-A-Rama has been taking place over at the Lake Erie Speedway since 2006.