The races are off for the Race of Champions weekend.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino Race of Champions held it’s annual weekend at Lake Erie Speedway.

Today the TQ Midget Series and Four Cylinder Dash Series began with Street Stock Series Races. The race is 250 laps.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists