Monster trucks take over Lake Erie Speedway this weekend.

It’s the return of the All-Star Monster Truck Tour.

The weekend features six of the nation’s best monster trucks going head to head in best trick, side by side and freestyle.

New this year is the Identity Theft Monster Ride experience.

“It’s always good to get out and have fun with the family. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend. If you’re looking for something to do, tickets are still available tomorrow,” said A.J. Moore, General Manager at Lake Erie Speedway.

The show on Saturday, June 18 begins at 7:30 p.m.