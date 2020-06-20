Lake Erie Speedway opens season with All Star Monster Truck Tour

Lake Erie Speedway’s All Star Monster Truck Tour is happening once again tonight.

This is the first event that Lake Erie Speedway has put on this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speedway was unable to open back in May because of the pandemic, but now they can at a 50% capacity. This means that only 5,000 people can be in the stands.

Fans are saying that they are excited to get outside and spend time with friends and family.

The show features six trucks that race and do tricks.

The general manager of Lake Erie Speedway explained some of the safety precautions the speedway is taking for the show.

“We’ve done a lot of signage to kind of point people in the right direction of social distancing you know obviously highly recommending masks. Some people do have them on,” said A.J. Moore, General Manager of Lake Erie Speedway.

The show on Saturday June 20th will begin at 5 p.m. and run to 9:30 p.m.