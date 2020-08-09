Lake Erie Speedway plays host to capacity crowd for Crash-A-Rama

A capacity crowd was on hand Saturday night at Lake Erie Speedway for an event known as the “Wildest Show on Wheels.”

Saturday was the Crash-A-Rama!

Men and women racers could take part in school bus figure eight racing, trailer racing, and an enduro.

The event is usually held twice a year, but COVID-19 put a stop to their May performance.

The general manager of the speedway says that although the crowd size may be smaller due to the pandemic, he is pleased to see fans following the guidelines.

“It’s a good crowd, it’s a good crowd. There are quite a few people listening to the wearing of a mask in line, wearing a mask around. So, times have changed and it’s going pretty well.” said A.J. Moore.

Crash-a-Rama has been held at Lake Erie Speedway since 2006.