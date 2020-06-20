Lake Erie Speedway Racing Returns With Friday Night All-Star Monster Trucks

Lake Erie Speedway opened their facility for a monster truck event Friday night to start the season with the first of two outdoor events this weekend.

Some fans said they came for a show and others are just happy to be able to get outside and enjoy the nice weather with friends and family.

The all-star monster truck tour is the first event Lake Erie Speedway put on this season due to the pandemic.

General Manager AJ Moore said the outdoor track has taken some safety precautions in order to open and operate.

“We’ve done a lot of signage to kinda point people in the right direction of social distancing, you know highly recommending masks,” Said Moore.

“You have some people who do have them on,” he added.

Moore added the speedway is operating at 50% capacity, meaning for their track less than 5,000 people in the stands.

“They’ll do some racing, best trick competition and freestyle at the end,” Moore said.

Fans said they’re excited to get outside spending time with friends and family enjoying the weather and the show.

“Having a good time together and seeing all these trucks ripping it out it’s been really nice since this whole quarantine thing started, I’m super pumped for it,” said local resident Tyler Ames.

“It’s great, I’m so glad to be able to get out and you what I mean just glad to have our freedoms back,” local resident Eric Bourne said.

“It’s just exciting to have some fresh air and feel normal,” said local resident Dakota Ames.

The all-star monster truck tour continues tomorrow with full concession stands.

The event features six different types of trucks with best trick, best competition and freestyle.

The gates open Saturday at 5:00 pm with racing set for 7:30 pm and there will be no driver autographs due to the pandemic.