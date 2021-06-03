Lake Erie Speedway to host Formula Drift event in July

Race fans can see the fastest growing motor sport in the world next month in North East.

Drivers from Formula Drift will skid on the pavement of Lake Erie Speedway during the second weekend in July.

Fans will see some sophisticated handling as 32 drivers compete one-on-one in a bracket-style tournament.

Points are scored based on staying in the line of the track, the angle of the car on the drifts and overall style of the drifting.

Ryan Sage, co-founder and vice president, says the cars may not be going as fast as other motor sports, but there will still be plenty of excitement.

“We will be using the oval but not in a traditional way. It’s not us going from point A to point B and see who can get there fast enough, it’s two drivers on course at a time kind of battling it out like a boxing match. And it’s a judged sport, not a timed sport.” Sage said.

The event will be at Lake Erie Speedway on July 9th and 10th and tickets are currently available. You can click here for all of the details.