There’s one place in town you got to enjoy a night full of destruction, all in a safe environment.

The Crash-A-Rama, also known as the “Wildest Show on Wheels,” took place at the Lake Erie Speedway.

There was school bus figure 8 racing, boat and camper trailer races, flag pole races and even a demolition derby at the end.

The speedway plans to have some drifting events in the near future, plus the fast big rig semi-truck racing in August.