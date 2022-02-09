Lake Erie Wine Country begins month-long treasure hunt

Lake Erie Wine Country is having a treasure hunt for the entire month of February.

12 wineries in North East are participating in the treasure hunt where participants have all month to visit the wineries and receive a charm at each location.

The hunt begins at either Courtyard Winery, Heritage Wine Cellars, or Liberty Vineyards and Winery. Participants then receive a ticket and their necklace to put the charms on. Three free samples of wine are also included in your visit to the wineries.

“We take you over here and we give you your three free samples of wine and then we’ll take your necklace and we’ll give you a little charm to go with it. Then, you can taste all of the other wines and you can purchase,” said Nick Mobilia, Co-Owner of Arrowhead Wine Cellars.

Owners working at wine cellars are also in place to help participants find the next stop on the treasure hunt if needed.