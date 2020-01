Lake Erie Wine Country has been ranked on an international list by TripSavvy as one of the Best Foodie Destinations of 2020.

image courtesy: Lake Erie Wine Country

Ranked as number seven of ten, the website states ” Nothing says ‘wine trip’ like Napa and Sonoma, but for the wine connoisseur looking for something a bit off the beaten path, the Lake Erie Wine Country is the perfect alternative.”

Click here for a full list of destinations ranked by the website.