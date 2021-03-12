Lake levels remaining well above long-term average

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been tracing down the water lake levels.

According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, St. Clair and Lake Erie remain well above long-term average.

Late winter and early spring are typically Great Lakes seasonal rise periods because of increased rainfall and runoff.

Water levels typically peak in the summer or early fall.

Even with lower lake levels, some lakes are still well above average and coastal flooding and shoreline erosion are possible, especially during periods of active weather and increased wave action.