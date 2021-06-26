Lake Life Gift Shop holds World War I book signing

A World War I book signing took place at a business on West 8th Street.

Lake Life Gift Shop hosted a book signing this afternoon for the World War I history book “Answering the Call.”

The book evolved from the memorial that was placed on 26th and State Street which honors those who served in World War I.

Several writers and editors came together to write this novel.

“We had so much research we decided to write this book and it’s called ‘Answering the Call Erie County in World War I’ and we really searched out people who had some kind of connection,” said Mary Jane Koenig, Chair of the Erie County WWI Centenial.

All of the proceeds from the book sales go to the perpetual care of the memorial on 26th and State.

