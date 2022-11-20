ERIE, PA -The impressive blast of lake effect snow over Western New York is finally shutting off! Locally, the lake effect snow did pile up for some, with reports of a foot or more, mainly South of I-90 from Saturday night through Sunday. Lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries will taper overnight but it will continue to feel like Mid-January.

Here is a look at projected wind chills by Monday Morning. While it will not be as cold by the afternoon, it will remain windy with gusts in excess of 40 mph. Expect increasing sunshine on Monday, which will help accelerate the wind speeds in the afternoon, with the high temperature near 43 degrees. But it will feel colder with a gusty southwesterly wind.

Wind Chill Monday Morning

If you are traveling for the holiday, the weather will not be an issue. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving day will feature a good deal of sunshine and the temperatures will warm into the middle 40s and low 50s on Thanksgiving Day!

Thanksgiving Outlook

Another storm system will approach on Friday but it looks like mainly rain this time around. It will turn windy again with wet weather Friday into Saturday. The rain could mix with wet snow late Saturday, before tapering by Sunday.

Stay tuned to JET 24/FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.