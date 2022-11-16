ERIE, PA – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Active Warnings And Advisories.

All the ingredients are coming together for lake effect snow to develop. The lake temperature is still 50 degrees off Waterworks Beach. As unseasonably cold air pivots around a large area of low pressure in the atmosphere, it will setup a favorable wind direction for lake effect snow. While temperatures will be well into the 30s, the temperature will be much colder at 5,000 feet in the atmosphere.

Lake effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into Friday. Areas of heavy lake effect snow will be possible, with several inches underneath the most persistent Lake Erie snow band. See snow accumulation map below and note this is the TOTAL SNOWFALL VALID THROUGH FRIDAY.

TOTAL Snowfall Through Friday.

The highest likelihood for the heaviest snow will be along and near I-90 into interior Erie County, where some areas could see up to foot or more by Friday Morning. Areas outside of significant lake effect snow will still see some snow accumulation. We expect anywhere from 4 to 8 inches north of I-90 including the city of Erie by Friday Morning. 4 to 8 inches is also possible over northern portions of Crawford County and portions of Northwestern Warren County, with 2-4″ possible for Meadville and near the city of Warren.

Gusty west to southwest wind could also create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas, which will reduce visibility at times. Leave plenty of extra time, as travel will become difficult through Thursday into Friday.

Travel Outlook

Through the day on Friday, the lake effect snow push northward and eventually targeting areas of Western New York. After lake effect diminishes, it will remain cold for the weekend, before turning milder again by Thanksgiving.

Stay tuned to JET 24 and FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.