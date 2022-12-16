ERIE, PA – The weekend will be a blustery and cold one as low pressure over the Northeast continues to exit. For Saturday, nothing worse than a few passing snow showers especially near Lake Erie, with little/no snow accumulation. Elsewhere, it will be mainly snow free, blustery, and cold.

Weekend weather

A Winter storm watch is in effect for Erie County from Saturday Night into Sunday. The wind direction realigns by Saturday Night and into Sunday, with lake snows dropping South into Erie County.

Active watches, warnings, and advisories

We expect anywhere from 3 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible through Sunday Night in Erie County. Snow amounts will drop off heading further South of Erie County. Here’s a look at snowfall projections through Sunday.

Snowfall forecast

Any leftover flurries taper by Monday Morning. It will be cool but calmer into the 1st half of next week. The next storm arrives Thursday and Friday and it could be an impactful winter storm, too. It is still very early and the exact track will determine how much snow we may see. We will keep you posted through the weekend and next week on air and online.

